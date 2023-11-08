The balance of the alliance between Renault and Nissan has officially changed. Following the announcements dating back to February 6th and July 26th, the two companies obtained the necessary information legal authorizations which allow the entry into force of the new alliance agreementwhich therefore replaces the previous parameters that currently govern the governance of the agreement.

What changes

What does this mean? First of all that Groupe Renault and Nissan hold a cross participation of 15%, with obligation of conservation and obligation to limit the participation shares and with the possibility for both companies to exercise 15% of the voting rights linked to their participation. Through an official note, the French giant then clarified that its voting rights as well as those of its Japanese partner are limited to 15% of exercisable voting rights, while both groups can freely exercise their rights within this limit.

French Trust Fund

Some news also regarding the shareholding structure. Renault has in fact announced that it has “sold 28.4% of its Nissan sharesout of a total of 43.4%, to a French trust fund, in which voting rights are ‘neutralised’ for the majority of decisions, subject to some exceptions”. The French group will however continue to fully benefit from the economic rights connected to the shares held by the trust fund until the sale of the shares themselves, and from today you will have the possibility to give the trust fund the order to proceed with the sale of the Nissan shares held by the trust fund itself without the obligation to do so within a period of specific predetermined time. Last, but not least, the Renault Group, we read in the official note, “has the full discretion to divest the Nissan shares held by the trust fund in an organized and coordinated process with Nissan, in which Nissan would have the right to first offerto himself or to a designated third party”.

Renault-Nissan Alliance

“We are approaching this new era of the Alliance with a pragmatic and business-oriented attitude – commented Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group – THE our common projects in Europe, Latin America and India will further consolidate our partnership and create hundreds of millions of euros of value for each partner, while generating innovation synergies. Furthermore, we are especially proud to welcome Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors as strategic partners of Amperes, our subsidiary specializing in electric vehicles and software; their interest confirms the attractiveness of our assets. Finally, Groupe Renault will be able to count on greater flexibility in its capital allocation policy thanks to the possibility of monetizing Nissan shares.”