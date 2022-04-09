The sudden advent of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 prevented for two abundant years at the top of Renault and Nissan to meet in person and talk about the future of the alliance also supported by Mitsubishi. But now that the worst seems to be behind us, the parties are again ready to visit physically: according to what reported by Bloomberg, in fact, the top manager Lozenge group are organizing their first face-to-face meetings with their Nissan counterparts. The first of these talks is expected to take place in Japan, presumably in May.

It will be the first trip that the new CEO of Renault, Luca De Meo, will make in the Asian country since he has headed the French brand. There are many arguments that the two companies will have to discuss, starting right from future of the alliance with Mitsubishi: recently the solidity of the partnership seems to be back in question, with new creaks heard by both parties. However, the talks will mainly focus on the future of Renault, both in terms of drafting new plans for a possible separate listing of the electric vehicle division of the Losanga brand and for the search for a potential new partner for legal activities. The situation of the French group should also be analyzed in Russia, after the withdrawal from the local market caused by the invasion of the country led by Putin against Ukraine. The May meeting will undoubtedly be followed by others in the following months.