The strengthened Alliance between Renault And nissan (without forgetting Mitsubishi) restarts from a new balance and from a plan that includes a 360° collaboration, not only as regards the new models which will in any case be an integral part of the new strategies shared by the Japanese brand and the Losanga but also by the dealers and from the distribution network, without forgetting recharging infrastructure and batteries, increasingly central to the electrified future of the automobile. As explained from London by the representatives of the brands part of the Alliance, the Franco-Japanese partnership will focus on strengthening collaborations also in the after-sales sector.

In Europe, Renault and Nissan aim to collaborate throughout the vehicle journey in order to cover the entire life cycle: from distribution to the end of the vehicle’s life, through use and recycling. From the perspective of distribution, after-sales services and sales financing, Groupe Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors are working on joint opportunities in the distribution network to support and increase dealer profitability while reducing costs, for example by seeking to increase the number of joint outlets in key markets and by developing joint strategies on used vehicles, after-sales services and sales financing, capitalizing on the strong presence of Mobilize Financial Services in Europe.

The two brands will then work together also for promote the development of electric mobility, aiming to strengthen the charging infrastructure for vehicles on tap. From this point of view, Losanga and Nissan are considering the possibility of jointly developing the charging infrastructure in Europe, at the dealerships of the Renault Group and Nissan ([email protected]). Finally, the circular economy will also play a key role: the Renault Group and Nissan plan to choose joint partners for the recycling of end-of-life batteries and production waste.