The future of the alliance between Renault and Nissan. The Losanga car manufacturer will still be able to count on the unconditional support of the French state: the government of the transalpine country has in fact made it known that will support any initiative aimed at strengthening the understanding between the two companies. Recall that France holds a 15% stake in Renault, which in turn owns 43% of Nissan, which is why it is important for the Losanga company to know that it can count on the trust of its motherland.

We are in a historic transition phase for Renault, which is pursuing plans for it spin off of its EV division from that dedicated to thermal engines. The separation of the two units also closely concerns the alliance that Renault shares with Nissan: according to the latest rumors, in fact, in the coming days the Losanga group should reduce its current stake in the Japanese giant, with the latter in turn it would instead enter the capital of the new French entity Electric Vehicles, dedicated to the production of electric cars and baptized Ampere. If this operation were to go through definitively, the French State itself would also benefit from it, which as the main shareholder of the transalpine group would see its coffers replenished in exchange for the sale of the shares of at least 4 billion euros. More news in this regard could be announced on November 8th.