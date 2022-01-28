Yesterday Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi unveiled the strategy “Alliance 2030“, Through which the three companies have set the stakes of the Alliance in view of the future. A sort of strengthening of the collaboration, therefore, which had been announced for several weeks despite the fact that during the last three years or so the signs of a possible break in relations between the parties had been launched. Put simply, the trade agreement between Renault and Nissan it looked like it was going to jumpand instead the situation has been reversed.

The episode that first seriously questioned the solidity of the Alliance was the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the Brazilian manager who led the collaboration between Renault and Nissan for a long time. He ended up in handcuffs on November 19, 2018, so three years and two months ago, and since then Nissan’s role within the Alliance has never been of the same importance as it was before this episode: Corriere della Sera this morning. on newsstands, in fact, it reiterates how the Japanese car manufacturer has been in recent years often felt marginalized, and that for this reason he has repeatedly tried to threaten the breakdown of the partnership with Renault only to then always back down. What was announced yesterday makes it clear that perhaps every alarm has definitively disappeared, considering that the president of the Alliance Jean-Dominque Senard has also admitted: “The alliance will always rank among the leaders in the automotive sector.”

To forcefully enter the electric car market, Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi have opted for the path of sharing: from platforms to batteries, more and more elements will be developed and used jointly by the three companies. Specifically, the three companies have promised investments of 23 billion euros in electrification: a total of 35 new battery-powered models will be built by 2030, developed on five shared platforms. A choice that, in the words of Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault, is aimed at “democratize the electric“: In a nutshell, reducing costs would be equivalent to lowering the prices of electric models, thus making them competitive at the same level as thermal ones.