Caution. This is the watchword that echoes among some members of the Nissan board of directors, convinced that it takes more time to understand what to do about the alliance that the Japanese giant shares with Renault. Nissan, which aims to have greater relevance within the partnership with the Losanga, is studying all possible scenarios in depth, and is convinced that before the new year an agreement will hardly be found of remodeling the alliance.

As Reuters pointed out, Renault wants Nissan to invest in its new EV unit it plans to spin off as part of a major corporate overhaul, while Nissan hopes Renault will sell off some of its roughly 43% stake it currently owns in the company. Japanese so as to put the two automakers on a more equal footing. Talks between the parties have been going on for months now, but the situation remains stall, and will remain so until early next year. The main concern of board members calling for caution is with the transfer of intellectual property, which is why there was some opposition from the board itself in early December to the idea of ​​closing the deal before the end of the year. And mind you that not only the corporate structure of Nissan is of this opinion: even the Ministry of Commerce of Japan has no intention of seeing an agreement brought forward prematurely.

Instead, Renault hopes to conclude the talks as soon as possible, so as to be able to accelerate the growth and electrification strategy of the Losanga. Once the green light has been obtained from Nissan, the French group will be able to sink the blow with Geely, with which it has a separate agreement regarding the division dedicated to internal combustion engines. The differences with Nissan, however, have not yet been resolved to date, despite the recent words of the CEO of Nissan, Makoto Uchida, who said he was very satisfied with how the strengthening of the alliance is being carried out.