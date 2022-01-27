The Renault group, Nissan And Mitsubishi, members of one of the world’s leading automotive alliances, have announced theirs strategy which will lead them to launch on the market 35 electric cars by 2030. Alliance members have developed a methodology based on “Smart difference” which establishes, for each vehicle, the level of sharing desired, taking into consideration several possible parameters: platforms, factories, powertrain.

For example, the common platform for i segments C and D will be used for 5 models from 3 Alliance brands (Nissan Qashqai and X-Trail, Mitsubishi Outlander, Renault Austral and the upcoming 7-seater SUV).

To consolidate this process, in the coming years, the members of the Alliance will increase the use of common platforms, going from today’s 60% to over 80% of their 90 models in 2026. Not surprisingly the new Mitsubishi ASX, arriving in 2023, will be equipped with Renault technology.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi electric car platforms

On the electricity front, the Alliance has allocated a further investment of 23 billion euros in electrification over the next five years, with the aim of reaching 35 new models of electric vehicles by 2030.

90% of these models will be based on five platforms municipalities of electric vehicles, covering most of the markets of the main regions:

The Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Alliance will launch 35 new electric cars by 2030

The CMF-EV platform is intended for the new generation of electric vehicles of the Alliance. It was created to integrate and optimize all elements of the 100% electric powertrains with a new high-performance engine and a ultra-compact battery. By 2030, there will be more than 15 models based on the CMF-EV platform and up to 1.5 million vehicles produced each year.

CMF-BEV, on the other hand, is the electric platform compact and will be launched in 2024. Able to offer up to 400 km of autonomy, it boasts excellent aerodynamic performance, which allows reduce the cost by 33% and electricity consumption by more than 10% compared to the current one Renault ZOE. It will equip 250,000 vehicles per year from the Renault Alpine and Nissan brands.

Luca De Meo illustrates the five common platforms Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi

Among these, we remember the Renault R5 and the new compact electric vehicle that will replace the Nissan Micra. Designed by Nissan and manufactured by Renault, the new model will be built at Renault ElectriCity, electrical industrial center in the North of France.

New electric car batteries from Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance also aims to lower the costs of batteries, realizing economies of scale, which will make it possible to reduce the cost of batteries by 50% in 2026 e 65% in 2028.

The Alliance will have a total battery production capacity of 220 GWh around the world by 2030.

Furthermore, the Alliance shares the same view on ASSB technology (All Solid-State Battery). Batteries allo solid state will allow to double the energy density compared to current lithium-ion batteries. Charging times will also be divided by three. By mid-2028, the goal is to produce ASSB technology as standard and, in the future, to achieve the same cost as thermal vehicles with $ 65 / kWh, effectively accelerating the transition to electric vehicles worldwide.

Ashwani Gupta announces Alliance strategy on solid state battery development

The Alliance also has a system of battery management state-of-the-art, choosing to control 100% of the hardware and software, thus being able to count on valuable predictive data, which allow you to monitor the status of battery operation and improve technology.

Ionity Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi refill

Recently, the Alliance signed an agreement with Ionity, through the electric mobility service provider of the Plug Surfing Alliance, to allow its customers to access Ionity’s ultra-fast charging network in Europe at discounted prices.

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi join Ionity

The Alliance also works with strategic partners to offer the best solutions public recharge. Mobilize Power Solutions provides B2B customers with a complete end-to-end service that includes design, installation, maintenance, management of a charging infrastructure optimized and all related services to meet business needs.

ADAS and autonomous driving by Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi

Among the objectives of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance there is also that of developing new ADAS driver assistance technologies and autonomous driving systems.

New Renault Mégane OpenR multimedia cockpit dashboard

Thanks to the sharing of platforms and electronics, the members of the Alliance foresee that, by 2026, over 10 million vehicles 45 Alliance models in circulation will be equipped with autonomous driving systems.

Connected cars Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi

Today, 3 million vehicles are already connected to the Cloud of the Alliance with continuous flows of data. By 2026, they will be delivered every year over 5 million connected vehicles to the Alliance Cloud, for a total of 25 million connected vehicles In circulation. The Alliance will also be the first generalist global manufacturer to propose the ecosystem Google on its vehicles.

Under Renault’s leadership, the Alliance develops a shared centralized electrical and electronic architecture in which applications converge hardware and software to offer an optimal level of performance.

Luca De Meo announces the strategy of connected cars Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi

The Alliance will launch its first full software defined vehicle (software-centric vehicle) by 2025. The three car brands will thus improve the performance of its vehicles Over The Air throughout the life cycle, offering greater added value, especially by integrating vehicles into the digital ecosystem to offer a personalized experience, offer new and better services and reduce maintenance costs. The resale value of vehicles. They will also be able to interact with connected objects, users and infrastructures.

