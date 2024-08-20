Renault continues its tradition of excellence in the C-segment with the new Symbioz,

a model that perfectly embodies the concept of “voiture à vivre” for the family. Strategically positioned between Captur and Austral, Symbioz offers an ideal combination of external compactness and internal spaciousness, making it a perfect choice for urban and family needs.



With a length of 4.41 metres and a width of 1.79 metres, Symbioz can comfortably accommodate five adults, while maintaining compact dimensions for optimal handling. The modern and luxurious design is reflected in the interior, with furnishings that use high-quality materials such as wide-mesh fabrics and brushed aluminum finishes.

Versatility is a strong point of this model. The cargo area can be adapted thanks to the sliding rear bench, offering a volume that varies from 492 to 624 liters, reaching 1,582 liters with the rear seats folded down. Access to the trunk is made easy by a motorized tailgate that opens with a gesture of the foot, ideal for those with their hands full.

From a technological point of view, Renault Symbioz leaves nothing to chance. The OpenR Link multimedia system with integrated Google, equipped with a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen, guarantees an intuitive and connected on-board experience, while the wide range of latest-generation ADAS, such as Active Driver Assist, ensures maximum safety.

The E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 engine, already available for test drives, promises efficiency and comfort, with reduced consumption and a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. In addition, the E-SAVE function allows the battery to be maintained, ensuring optimal performance even in demanding situations.

Produced at the Valladolid plant, Renault Symbioz It is now available in three trim levels (techno, esprit Alpine and iconic), with deliveries scheduled from September 2024. The model represents an important addition to the Renault range, offering a complete solution for families and company fleets looking for a versatile and modern hybrid vehicle.