Crunchy news expected tomorrow regarding RenaultThe diamond-shaped car manufacturer is ready to unveil a new concept car inspired by a forgotten model from the 70s: we know very little at the moment about this prototype, the only clue we have comes from a teaser image showing a squared front with four main lights and a wide grille.

Retro inspired concept

It has not yet been definitively clarified which model from the past it will be inspired by, even if according to the latest rumours it could be a reinterpretation of the Renault 17. The car, however, was developed in collaboration with French designer Ora Ito, who has previously worked with Citroen, Nike and Heineken, to name a few brands. The physical debut of this new concept car is expected next Paris Salon.

Renault’s strategy

How will Renault use this prototype? There are rumours of the possibility of creating a sportier model to sit alongside the 4 and 5 in the French brand’s range of retro electric cars, if we want to make a comparison a bit like Opel did with the Manta GSe Elektromod and Hyundai with the Heritage Series Grandeur. “I think at this time, and with so much uncertainty in the world, making cars that really speak to the good times when the brand was alive and evoke all these positive emotions that people have it’s a good thing“said only last year the head of design of the Renault Group, Laurens van den Acker.