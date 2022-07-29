The climb towards a return to normality continues for the Renault group. La Losanga closed the first half of the year with all things considered encouraging: significant improvement in profitability with 4.7% of operating margin, strong free cash-flow generation at 956 million euros, and a significant consolidation of the financial structure with net debt reduced by 1.2 billion euros at -426 million euros. All in a context of the turnover of the a 21.1 billion eurosstable compared to the first half of last year.

As for the market, the Renault group’s order book in Europe is at 4.1 months of sales, supported by the success of the new vehicles launched. The most encouraging responses in terms of registrations came from Renault Arkana and Megane E-Tech Electric: the first has registered over 100,000 orders since launch, of which 60% in the E-TECH version and 60% in the retail channel, while the second already boasts over 25,000 orders, of which 75% in the high versions of range and 80% with the most powerful engines. The brand Dacia, on the other hand, is exalted thanks to Sandero which reconfirms itself as the best-selling vehicle to individuals in Europe, Spring which is in first place in Europe in sales of electric vehicles to individuals, and Jogger which has made over 50,000 orders in the span of 6 months and a mix made up of over 60% of superior versions in Europe. It also deserves a mention Alpinewhich doubled orders compared to the first half of last year thanks to the success of the new A110 range.

The positive results of the first half of the year thus led Losanga to revise upwards some of the estimates for the whole of 2022: an operating margin of the group is in fact expected to exceed 5% compared to the previous 3%, an operating free cash flow of the Motor business exceeding 1.5 billion euros compared to the previous free cash – positive flow, and an impact of the semiconductor crisis estimated at 300,000 vehicles. In any case, the company announced that next October, on the occasion of the Capital Market Day, it will present the update of the medium-term financial objectives of the Renaulution.

“The Renault Group continues to pursue its own with determination profound transformation and the resumption of activities. The results of the first half of 2022 are proof of this: despite all the setbacks due to the suspension of business in Russia, the semiconductor crisis and cost inflation, the Group continues to improve its operational performance and begins to benefit from success of the new vehicles launched – commented CEO Luca De Meo – Having largely compensated for the loss of the Russian business and continuing its transformation at high speed, Groupe Renault is revising upwards financial perspectives for 2022. We are mobilizing all our energies to transform the Renault Group into a competitive, technological and responsible player ”.