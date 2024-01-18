Renault is preparing to launch a new one on the market C-segment SUV with the idea of ​​competing with rivals of the caliber of Toyota C-HR. It should make its debut already during this year, which is why the first rumors about it are already circulating in the last few hours: it should be a C-SUV of slightly larger size than the Captur, and in the range it will be positioned right between the latter and Arkana. We don't know, at least for the moment, what name Renault will decide to give it.

Market strategy

“We were very focused on the B segment, perhaps a little too much, while we realized that the European market is at least as focused on the segment C – explained Renault's Product Performance manager, Bruno Vanel, effectively justifying this change in strategy by the Losanga car manufacturer – What we did was to balance our attention a little more between the C segment and the B segment: it is no coincidence that from less than 25% of our sales in the C segment we have almost reached 40% in recent months”.

Electrified range

Autocar reports that this new C-SUV will likely be based on the same CMF-B architecture of Captur. Even from an engine point of view, the similarities with the Captur should be different: in fact, it seems that the new crossover will be available with the same choice of engines full hybrid and plug-in hybridpotentially paving the way for an all-electric version in the future.