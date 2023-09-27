The triple alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi is preparing to change definitively working methods. A transformation that occurred gradually and is now about to take its final step: it all started on February 6th when the three companies involved in the agreement announced that they wanted to evolve the collaboration model, making it more agile and strengthening competitiveness , the definitive agreements for the formation of one were then signed on 26 July new more balanced, fair and effective governance. Now the time has come to make it all happen.

New working model

By the end of the year, in fact, the alliance will complete its transition from a standard model on a global scale to one project-focused collaboration. In fact, each automaker will focus on its geographic strengths, tailoring its decision-making process to the individual regions in which it operates. This does not mean that the other members of the alliance will be ignorant, on the contrary: one of the cornerstones of the new working model is in fact based on the technical resources and market skills of each partner, with the objective for each brand of support the strategic plans of other brands and viceversa.

The industry is changing

“These developments were designed to fit the new trend in the automotive industry – we read in an official note issued by Renault – In fact, markets are becoming increasingly regional due to differences in regulations, rates of adoption of electric vehicles and connectivity needs. The new organization will enable faster decision-making and improved operational efficiency in various sectors – markets, technologies, vehicles and more – to support the implementation of the Alliance’s joint projects for Europe, Latin America and India”.