Renault has announced a new entry into the management coming directly from the Volkswagen group: it is Herbert Steiner who will join the Losanga in a few days, as specified by the French car manufacturer in the official press release released in these hours: “As of June 1, 2023, Herbert Steiner will join Groupe Renault as Industrial Director Passenger Cars and Renault Brand.”

The new Renault hierarchy

Herbert Steiner will report hierarchically to Thierry Charvet, Director of Industry and Quality of Groupe Renault, and functionally to Fabrice Cambolive, CEO of the Renault brand. He will be a member of the Renault Management Committee.

The beginnings

Herbert Steiner, 50, graduated from the Technical University of Graz, Austria. He joined the Volkswagen Group in 1997, where he held various international positions for twenty-five years.

From Volkswagen to Renault

In the first years of his career, he worked in the areas of management control, project management and procurement. In 2010, Herbert Steiner was promoted to CEO of SEAT Components and later, in 2014, EVP Engines Business of AUDI Hungary. In 2018, he was appointed Vice President Engine and Foundry Business of the Volkswagen Group. Herbert Steiner held, since 2020, the position of EVP Production and Logistics of SEAT SA