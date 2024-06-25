It’s called #MODDER5 and it’s a new campaign set up by Renault with which thousands of players will be able to add or modify the original content of a game using mods. In particular, the iconic Renault 5 car is featured in a variety of games with large communities around the world: Fortnite, Minecraft, Roblox, Palword, Garry’s Mod, Stray, Stardew Valley, Subnauticaand also in the metaverse experience The Sandbox.

A prestigious collaboration

In the realization of this project Renault has collaborated with famous moddin expertsg, each specialized in each video game, who brought the Renault 5 to life in a unique way with mods, using the projects and 3D models provided by the brand, respecting the specific graphic identities of each game. A unique experience was imagined that assimilates the different game universes to allow players to discover the electric model of the Renault 5 in various contexts, such as a treasure hunt in Fortnite or an underwater version of the vehicle in Subnautica.

The R5 through various generations

“The launch of the 100% electric Renault 5 E-Tech marks the return of the iconic model that has made generations of motorists fall in love with it,” explains Thomas Juan-Dané, head of partnerships and activations at Renault. “Like the Renault 5, these generations have evolved. The Renault 5 is a pop culture icon and has its place in today’s most popular video games. The #MODDER5 campaign represents an innovative and fun way to engage both the general public and players. The members of this community (modders, streamers, players, publishers, etc.) are extremely engaged, which is why we wanted to give them a central role by making them protagonists of our campaign.”