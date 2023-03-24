Renault Megane RS Ultime is not only the latest series of Megane RS, it is also the latest model to feature the Renault Sport logo, waiting for the further developments of an icon that the French group will bring to life in a different way under the Alpine brand. Based on the Megane RS Trophy, the new sports car from the Leone house can now also be ordered in Italy: the car’s price list for our market starts at 50,500 euros.

Rich standard equipment

standard, the equipment New Megane RS Ultime features 19″ Fuji Light alloy wheels, RS Ultime side badging, gloss black design elements such as side mirrors and door handles, RS Ultime monogram on front F1 blade, Recaro sports seats, RS scuff plates Latest and plate numbered and signed by Laurent Hurgon, 9.3″ navigator with Bose Hi-Fi system, 10″ driver display, Adaptive Cruise Control and front, rear and side parking sensors for maneuvers and RS Monitor on-board telemetry . A few can then be added to this basic available list optional, such as the panoramic electric sunroof from 1,110 euros, the head-up display from 520 euros and the specific design protective cover from 650 euros. Final comment on the bodywork, available in four different shades: the standard Nero Étoilé can be replaced by the Bianco Nacré as an option at 1,145 euros, the Giallo Sirio as an option at 2,000 and the Orange Tonic as an option at 2,000 euros.

Superlative performance

As mentioned, this car is based on the Megane RS Trophy, and just like the latter, it hides an engine under the hood 1.8-litre 4-cylinder turbocapable of delivering up to 300 HP of power and 420 Nm of maximum torque. It is combined with an EDC dual clutch automatic transmission and a Torsen mechanical differential, and allows the Megane RS Ultime to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.