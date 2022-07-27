Renault is continuing to use an approach aimed at technological innovation, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. If the miniaturization of batteries and the increase of their autonomy play a leading role in research and development activities, the engine can also achieve decisive improvements.

La Casa della Losanga focuses on the strategic role of the e he decided to design it in-house, from start to finish. The production and assembly of any active component (rotor, stator, power electronics, gearbox) takes place at the Manufacture de Cléon (Department of the Seine-Maritime) using less materials and energy, while the R&D activities are concentrated at the Technocentre in Guyancourt (Department of Yvelines). In these places it was devised a winding process of the rotor without magnets.

Instead of magnets and rare earths like neodymiumwhose extraction and processing produce toxic waste, there are copper coils with specially sorted and arranged wires in order to resist the centrifugal force of the rotor. The particular configuration of the system has been the subject of a patent: it allows the current in the rotor to be modulated in order to limit the electricity consumption of the battery, in particular at high speed or on the motorway. This synchronous wound rotor motor without permanent magnets has been successfully installed on Mégane E-TECH Electric.

In addition to the ecological advantage, the wound rotor technology offers the car’s engine excellent performance over a wide range of torques and speeds. Unlike permanent magnet motors, thanks to their invention, Renault engineers were able to regulate the level of magnetic excitation by means of the current fed into the wound rotor. Therefore, when the engine does not need to be heavily stressed, the excitation can be reduced, thus decreasing the magnetic actuation in the motor and the related losses.

The new Mégane E-TECH Electric wound rotor system offers several advantages: the system is more environmentally friendly because it is free of magnets and therefore of rare earths; it is sufficiently reliable; there is an optimized efficiency by limiting the use of electricity, with a consequent less waste of energy, especially at high speeds, on the motorway; reduction of production coststhanks to the use of this technology for the engines of Zoe, Twingo E-Tech Electric, Kangoo E-Tech Electric and Master E-Tech Electric, all produced on the same line in Cléon.