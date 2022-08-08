The entry into the Renault range of the new Megane E-Tech Electric confirms that the Losanga company is on the right track with its breakthrough process at a time of growing challenges for the global automotive industry. Word of Luke De MeoCEO of the French group, who wanted to underline how Renault has sold 25,000 units of Megane E-Tech Electric in three months in a national market context that has seen total registrations of new cars decrease in the first half of the year.

“There democratization of the electric car it will take place in Europe and involve affordable products – his words spoken in Le Journal du Dimanche and reported by Autonews – However, costs are rising for the raw materials needed to make electric vehicle batteries. This means that this process is still complicated ”. It must be said that there are some encouraging responses from the market for Renault, given that in France the new Megane E-Tech Electric was the best-selling 100% electric model in July. “Our performance in the first half and the increase in prospects for the full year should give some pause to those who have said that Renault is in danger of not surviving”concluded De Meo. The Italian manager himself has made it known that he will provide more details on his plan spin off of Renault’s electric car division from that of internal combustion engines this fall.