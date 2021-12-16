– ABS, AFU. ESP7 airbags (front, center, side and curtain) – Impulsive electric windows

– Hill start assistance

– Automatic Emergency

– Braking System

– E-Shifter gearbox on the steering wheel

– Mode 3 charging cable with Type 2 socket

– 18 ″ OSTON alloy wheels

– Manual climate control

– Tire pressure check

– Cruise Control – OpenR dashboard with 12.3 “HD digital display driver and 9” multimedia display

– Distance Warning

– Driver Attention Alert

– E-call

– Emergency Lane

– Keep Assist

– Full LED front and rear headlights, with “electric” light signature and dynamic front direction indicators

– Fireman access

– 4-stage regenerative braking with paddles on the steering wheel

– Electric parking brake with Auto-Hold function

– Hands-free card for opening / closing doors, starting the engine, welcome and goodbye animation

– Lane Departure

– Warning Lane

– Keep Assist LED daytime running lights

– Retractable electric external door handles

– Front and rear bumpers with body-colored F1 blade

– Rear camera parking

– Dashboard with recycled fabric cover

– Front USB-C sockets (charging and data)

– Electric heated door mirrors

– Body-colored exterior mirrors

– Driver seat adjustable in height

– 1 / 3-2 / 3 folding rear seats

– Upholstery in recycled fabric – Rear parking sensors

– openR link multimedia system with 9 “display

– Classic Arkamis Sound System (4 speakers) with DAB radio, compatible with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay

– Traffic Sign Recognition

– Multifunctional soft touch TEP steering wheel

– Height and depth adjustable steering wheel

– Automatic switching on of headlights and wipers with rain sensor – Ambient lighting with Living lights (48 colors)

– Wireless smartphone charger

– 20 ” SOREN alloy wheels

– Two-zone automatic climate control

– Automatic high / low beam switching

– High center console with storage compartment and sliding armrest in TEP

– Chrome window frame

– openR dashboard with 12.3 “HD digital display driver and 12” multimedia display

– Full LED Adaptative vision headlights, with integrated fog light function

– Full LED rear lights with filigree 3D effect, with dynamic direction indicators

– Shiny black external door pillars

– 4-mode multi-sense, with voice and steering wheel commands

– Over Speed ​​Prevention

– Dashboard and door panels with alcantara inserts

– 2 rear USB-C sockets (charging)

– Privacy Glass

– Electrochromic interior rearview mirror

– Roof tinted exterior mirrors (if bi-tone tinted)

– Electric heated and electrically foldable door mirrors with Puddle Lamp (courtesy light and Renault logo projection)

– Driver seat with lumbar adjustment

– Heated front seats

– Mixed upholstery in TEP / recycled fabric

– Shark antenna

– openR link multimedia system with 12 “display, Arkamis Sound System Auditorium (6 speakers) with DAB radio, navigation, Google services, compatible with Android Auto ™ and AppleCarPlay ™

– Open compartment under the central display with TEP coating and double topstitching

– Multifunction leather steering wheel

– Heatable steering wheel