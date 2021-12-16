– Impulsive electric windows
– Hill start assistance
– Automatic Emergency
– Braking System
– E-Shifter gearbox on the steering wheel
– Mode 3 charging cable with Type 2 socket
– 18 ″ OSTON alloy wheels
– Manual climate control
– Tire pressure check
– Cruise Control – OpenR dashboard with 12.3 “HD digital display driver and 9” multimedia display
– Distance Warning
– Driver Attention Alert
– E-call
– Emergency Lane
– Keep Assist
– Full LED front and rear headlights, with “electric” light signature and dynamic front direction indicators
– Fireman access
– 4-stage regenerative braking with paddles on the steering wheel
– Electric parking brake with Auto-Hold function
– Hands-free card for opening / closing doors, starting the engine, welcome and goodbye animation
– Lane Departure
– Warning Lane
– Keep Assist LED daytime running lights
– Retractable electric external door handles
– Front and rear bumpers with body-colored F1 blade
– Rear camera parking
– Dashboard with recycled fabric cover
– Front USB-C sockets (charging and data)
– Electric heated door mirrors
– Body-colored exterior mirrors
– Driver seat adjustable in height
– 1 / 3-2 / 3 folding rear seats
– Upholstery in recycled fabric – Rear parking sensors
– openR link multimedia system with 9 “display
– Classic Arkamis Sound System (4 speakers) with DAB radio, compatible with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay
– Traffic Sign Recognition
– Multifunctional soft touch TEP steering wheel
– Height and depth adjustable steering wheel
– Ambient lighting with Living lights (48 colors)
– Wireless smartphone charger
– 20 ” SOREN alloy wheels
– Two-zone automatic climate control
– Automatic high / low beam switching
– High center console with storage compartment and sliding armrest in TEP
– Chrome window frame
– openR dashboard with 12.3 “HD digital display driver and 12” multimedia display
– Full LED Adaptative vision headlights, with integrated fog light function
– Full LED rear lights with filigree 3D effect, with dynamic direction indicators
– Shiny black external door pillars
– 4-mode multi-sense, with voice and steering wheel commands
– Over Speed Prevention
– Dashboard and door panels with alcantara inserts
– 2 rear USB-C sockets (charging)
– Privacy Glass
– Electrochromic interior rearview mirror
– Roof tinted exterior mirrors (if bi-tone tinted)
– Electric heated and electrically foldable door mirrors with Puddle Lamp (courtesy light and Renault logo projection)
– Driver seat with lumbar adjustment
– Heated front seats
– Mixed upholstery in TEP / recycled fabric
– Shark antenna
– openR link multimedia system with 12 “display, Arkamis Sound System Auditorium (6 speakers) with DAB radio, navigation, Google services, compatible with Android Auto ™ and AppleCarPlay ™
– Open compartment under the central display with TEP coating and double topstitching
– Multifunction leather steering wheel
– Heatable steering wheel
– Front and rear bumpers with warm titanium F1 golden blade
– Dashboard and door panels with Nuo wood inserts
– Front seats with electric adjustment, lumbar and massage function
– Black titanium leather upholstery with warm titanium stitching
– Front and side parking sensors
– openR link multimedia system with 12 “display, Premium Harman Kardon Sound System (8 speakers + 1 subwoofer) with DAB radio, navigation, Google services, compatible with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay
– Two-tone color (roof, roof pillar and mirrors)
