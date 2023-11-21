As expected, Renault took advantage of the setting offered by Solutrans, the biennial fair which in 2023 takes place in Lyon until 25 November, to present the new generation, the fourth, of master’s degreea vehicle that the Losanga car manufacturer itself defines as a Aerovan designed to accompany all professional operators thanks to its “spectacular design characterized by a strong and modern personality”.

Multi-energy platform

Renault decided to build the new Master on the basis of a new one multi-energy platformwith the idea of ​​responding to all user needs: this means that it can be equipped with a Blue dCi Diesel engine, with power ranging from 105 to 170 HP and with a significant reduction in consumption and CO2 emissions, or alternatively with an electric drive 96 or 105 kW of maximum output, combined with a 40 or 87 kWh battery for a WLTP cycle autonomy that exceeds 410 km on a single charge. But not only that: Renault has made it known that the new Master has also been designed to be offered in the a version in the future hydrogen H2 with fuel cell.

Standard technology and equipment

Among the new elements of the new van from the Losanga company, one stands out new 9-speed automatic transmission and, in the case of the electric versions, the possibility of V2G and V2L charging. From a technological and connectivity point of view, the OpenR Link multimedia system, a 10″ display, wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are offered as standard across the entire range, and remote connection to the vehicle via the My Renault App. On request, however, you can also choose the ultra-modern OpenR Link system with integrated Google, which includes over 50 Apps via Google Play, HD Google Maps navigation with Electric Route Planner, natural voice interactions with Google Assistant and wireless smartphone charger.

Load volume of Renault Master

Renault labels the new Master as a “high-tech and design mobile office”thanks to an increased volume of storage compartments up to 135 litres. Speaking of volume: the payload of the van has been increased with a gross mass of up to 4 tonnes and loading volume from 11 to 22 m3, with access width and loading length at the top of the category. The new Master is available in both front and rear wheel drive, with over forty configurations available and multiple trim solutions. It will be produced in Francein Batilly to be precise (all three fuel types and bodies will be made on the same production line), and will debut on the market in spring next year.