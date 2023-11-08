The Renault commercial vehicle range is ready to be renewed. With one model in particular: master’s degree, the van that in more than 40 years has exceeded 3 million units sold all over the world. And more than simple renewal, the Losanga brand speaks of “breakthrough“: the new Master which will be presented in the next few days at the Solutrans Show in Lyon, France, has in fact been portrayed as the “spearhead of the new generation of Renault vans”.

Reduced consumption

While waiting to know all the details relating to the new Renault Master, the French company itself has revealed the silhouette of the new generation of his van. His lines, with a strong aerodynamic accent, have been studied and designed with a dual purpose: to increase efficiency on the one hand, reduce consumption on the other. In this sense, Renault talks about 21% energy savings in the 100% electric version of the vehicle, and 1.5 l/100 km of fuel in the thermal version.

Production of the new Renault Master

As for the van itself, at the moment no further specifications are known, for which it will therefore be necessary to wait until full reveal on the occasion of the French event. Some more details have instead been released regarding its production: Renault has announced that the new Master will be built at the Batilly French plantjust as in the case of previous generations, where the systems have been revisited for “ensure innovative production”.