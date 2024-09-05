There is just over a month left until the opening of the doors of Paris Motor Show, scheduled for October 14th to 20th. An event that the Renault Group will not miss as expected: in this sense, the French giant will be present with all four of its brandstherefore Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize, and above all with nine new products, including seven world premieres and two concept cars.

Renault at the Paris Motor Show

Starting from the Renault brand, the French car manufacturer will present the Renault 4 world premiere, electric car of the B segment developed in partnership with Ampere, a company specializing in intelligent electric vehicles. This model, the company says, will support the electric offensive of the brand together with Renault 5, one of the most anticipated vehicles at the Motor Show and, soon, New Twingo in the A segment. Among the other presentations scheduled also a concept carwhich embodies the brand’s future in terms of sustainable development and decarbonisation, and the E-Tech Full Hybrid range, including Symbioz and Rafale.

Dacia news

As for Dachathe entire range will be on display: translated, there will be space for the new Duster, the new Spring, Sandero, the best-selling car in Europe this year, and Jogger. Not only that: the Romanian brand will also unveil a new vehicle to launch the offensive on the C segment, and will also show the Sandrider prototype in the definitive livery with which Dacia will take part in the Dakar, from 2025, in World Rally-Raid Championship.

Alpine, Mobilize and Renault Pro+

Chapter Alpine: a new show car will be unveiled as a world premiere, heralding the next vehicle from the Dream Garage, together with the A290 marketed since this summer, and the Alpenglow Hy6, equipped with the new six-cylinder hydrogen thermal engine developed by the sports brand. Finally, there will be space for Mobilizewhich will present the world premiere of the Duo and Bento series models, and Renault Pro+, which will exhibit a concept that previews the next generation of vans.