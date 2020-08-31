They say that at Renault there was a group photo in front of the garages, like those that are made when there is a podium, after the Belgian GP. Ricciardo was fourth and Ocon, fifth, These are the best overall results for the Enstone team in a long time and confirm the clear upward progression in this 2020 season. The RS20 is the leader in the middle zone on low load and high speed tracks, as was Spa-Francorchamps and how it will be. Monza this weekend. In fact they even went for the fastest lap, the Australian stole the ‘Grand Chelem’ from Hamilton.

“We had the debate about whether we would stop again for new tires, just as we decided we were not going to ‘start’ the engine, but then the engineer told Daniel that he was half a second away from the fastest lap. He ended up very happy, that’s for sure “, explains Alan Permane, the team’s sports director, convinced that they have “a great car.”

For Monza, maximum confidence: “It will be less downforce even than in Spa and we were very competitive there last year.. We don’t have to do anything different, we have to do exactly the same as then. We can go for third in the championship, we are not going to beat Red Bull or Mercedes, but if we don’t do crazy things there are chances of finishing fourth and fifth again, and that way we would leave Monza third in the constructors’ championship ” Among the recipes to shore up 2020: “We need more consistency, there were three races in which we added four points, one in which we did not add and two in which we added a lot. We have to be balanced. “

Damon Hill: “A team at the right time”

Whoever follows the progress of Renault cannot help but think of Fernando Alonso, who will get into the car from 2021. When his signing was announced, the desire to recover one of the stars of Formula 1 justified any return, although the project was not as competitive as the pilot deserved. Little by little the doubts dissipate. Damon Hill, 1996 world champion, tweeted after the Spa race: “I love the idea that maybe Fernando has finally chosen to go to a team at the right time.”