There’s less and less left until the new one makes its debut Renault Legend, a low-cost electric car that the Losanga company will unveil on the occasion of Ampere’s Capital Markets Day scheduled for 2pm today. However, the first details relating to this new battery-powered model have already been announced, one above all the price: it will be less than 20,000 eurosa strategic choice with which the French brand intends to democratize electric mobility and face competition from China and the United States.

First details of Renault Legend

The new electric Legend has been defined by Renault as “the urban vehicle suitable for all uses without compromises”. Among many advantages which will bring with it the best efficiency in the category with just 10 kWh/100km, a 75% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to the average of European combustion vehicles sold this year over its life cycle, zero CO2 emissions at the exhaust and lower consumption of raw materials thanks to the compact dimensions. We also know for sure that this new low-cost electric it will be produced in Europe.

Expanding electric range

The new Renault Legend will be part of the range of the new Ampere division which, initially, it will be able to count on four other 100% electric modelssuch as Mégane E-Tech, Scénic E-Tech, Renault 5 and Renault 4. But it won’t end here: the French brand has already announced that the line-up will be further expanded with the addition of two vehicles for the second generation, for a total of seven battery-powered cars by 2031. Goals? Deliveries of approximately 300,000 units in 2025 and 1 million units in 2031.