The group Renault announced some changes in the After-Sales Management, with a name change and a new strategy for the division that deals with vehicle customization and outfitting. What was once called Renault Techfrom now on it will be Qstomizewith a play on words based on the concept of ‘customization’.

Qstomize’s new strategy will focus on two main axes: expansion of the product range, expansion of the geographical perimeter. Already present with twelve sites in the Group’s plants within the perimeter of enlarged Europe (Europe, Middle East, Africa), it will extend its field of action by settling in seven other countries “to be as close as possible to local needs and specificities”, according to a Renault press release.

Renault argues that the name change will further help define the core business and skills of this division, namely customization and outfitting. In detail, Qstomize will be responsible for designing, producing and marketing vehicle fittings and offers associated services in response to the needs of private and professional customers, in compliance with the Group’s quality standards.

There will be four types of vehicles that Qstomize will deal with: private vehicleswith prominent businesses such as vans, driving school vehicles and limited series; commercial vehicles with important fittings such as tipper bodies, double cab vehicles and professional fitting out; company fleetswith specific responses to customer specifications; transport of persons with reduced mobility (TPMR). The Division will intervene from its own production departments, located directly in the Renault factories, in order to reduce the delivery times of the vehicle to the customer, but also the transport costs and the environmental impact. These outfits, which comply with the Renault Group quality standards, will soon be completed by other versions that will further enrich the product catalog.

Qstomize’s ambitious goal is to produce 30,000 vehicles with complex outfitting per year by 2025, compared to the current 15,000 per year. Operations currently take place in France, Spain, Slovenia, Turkey, Morocco and Romania, thanks to the work of 360 employees.