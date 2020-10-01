Renault India on Thursday launched the new version of the Kwid Neotech Edition, a dual-tone version of its popular car segment Kwid in India. The company has launched the Renault Kwid Neotech Edition for Rs 4.29 lakh. At the same time, its AMT stream costs Rs 4.83. The Kwid has sold 3.5 lakh units so far, to celebrate this opportunity, the company has launched a new edition of the Kwid, which is better than the current Kwid in terms of looks. The new car in the Kwid segment, ie, the Kwid Neotech Edition, is about Rs 30,000 more than the old car. The interior and exterior of this limited edition car has a special emphasis and due to the dual tone color it looks very attractive. Keeping in mind the choice of youth, the company has tried to improve the look of this car.

Engine Options and Features

Talking about the engine of the Kwid Neotech Edition, this petrol engine has a 0.8 liter manual transmission (MT) with 1.0 liter MT as well as 1.0 liter AMT option. The 799 cc is a 0.8 liter engine with 5 gearboxes, which can generate 53 bhp power and 72 Nm torque. The 999-liter 1.0-liter petrol engine is powered by a 5-speed manual transmission as well as an automated manual transmission option, which can generate 91 Nm of torque with 67 bhp power.

Dual tone looks better in Renault Kwid Neotech Edition

The most important thing about the Kwid Neotak Edition is that it has a dual tone color option, which is the segment first car in this price range. No company is offering dual tone color cars in this price range. Customers can choose the option of Zanskar Blue body with silver roof or Zanskar Blue roof with silver body as per their choice. Talking about the rest of the features of Renault Kwid Neotech Edition, this car has an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple Car Play and Android Auto Support. Talking about the other features, it has ABS, reverse parking camera, digital speedometer, manual AC, power socket, driver side airbag and other features. The Renault Kwid competes with cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Espresso and Datsun Ready Go.