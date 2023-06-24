Asia like production hub for electric vehicles. More precisely, South Korea. Given that Group Renault’s ambitions seem to be clear: to add infrastructure to its plant in the southeastern city of Busan to be able to locally produce up to 200,000 electric vehicles each year.

Electric push

Word of the executive vice president of the Renault group, Guido Haak, who recalled how Renault has been producing and selling cars in South Korea for over two decades, largely based on European models, through the joint venture it shares with Samsung Motors: numbers in hand, the current capacity of the plant allows Losanga to build 300,000 vehicles a yearregardless of their diet.

Agreement with Geely

Now everything seems to be ready for the next step, given that Renault is collaborating with the Chinese Geely to convert the Busan factory into an export hub for medium and large electric vehicles: we recall that the two companies have signed a partnership agreement last year to jointly build new models in Busan, with production expected to begin in 2024.

Productive meeting

This week Guido Haak met the mayor of Busan, Park Heong-Joon in France: it was an opportunity to ask for South Korea’s support in transforming the Busan plant into its future production center, and consequently to confirm The investment plan of Renault, although to date the amount of the latter has not been specified.