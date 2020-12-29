Renault Kigger Price & Features: France’s leading automaker Renault is going to start its new affordable sub compact SUV Kiger next year. The company showcased this SUV only last month. The company has also listed this small SUV on its official website. Recently it was spotted during testing, after which some specific information related to this SUV has been revealed.

The testing model also saw a sarruf, leading to speculation that it will be the lowest priced SUV in the country with a sunroof-like feature. Not only this, the list of features of this SUV is quite long, which is also able to compete with the Nissan Magnite. Presently, the Magnite is the cheapest SUV in its segment in the market, starting at just Rs 4.99 lakh.

You will get these special features: According to the Dia reports, in the new Renault Kiger, the company can offer features such as digital instrument panel, ambient lighting and connectivity system along with the Touchscreen infotainment system. Looking at the testing model, it is being speculated that its design will be mostly similar to its concept model. This means that the company can also offer features like flared wheel arches and side cladding along with LED daytime running lights with split headlamps.

Its concept version was introduced with the ‘Aurora Borealis’ paint scheme. That is, this car shows different angles different colors. However, there has been no confirmation about whether the company will use this paint in its production model as well. The company will include better and modern features in this car according to its price segment.

According to the platform and size of this SUV, it is being told that this SUV has been built on the CMF-A + platform. It is believed that it will be as large as Magnite in size. According to the information, its length is 3994 mm, width 1758 mm and height 1572 mm. Apart from this, 2500 mm long wheelbase has been given in this car.

How will the engine: The company is using the same engine used in the Magnite in this compact SUV. It is being told that the company will use natural aspirated and turbo petrol engines of 1.0 liter capacity in it. Its natural aspirated engine generates 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. At the same time, its turbo engine generates 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. The SUV will be available with both manual and automatic transmission gearboxes.

What will be the price: The company may launch the new Renault Kiger in the market by March next year. Although it is difficult to say anything about its price right now, experts believe that the company can launch this SUV between Rs 5 to 9 lakhs. If the company keeps the price of this car low then the budget will prove to be a better option for buyers.