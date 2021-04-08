E.You have to leave the auto industry in mind: it always comes up with something completely new. For example, Renault removes the B-pillar on the right-hand side of the small Kangoo delivery van, which will be launched in the third generation in the summer, so that suddenly a 1.45-meter-wide entrance opens up when the sliding and front passenger doors are opened results in the hold. The best way to do this is to fold the passenger seat down, so that the 1.90 meter long loading area can also be expanded to 2.36 meters on at least one side. Renault calls the system “Open Sesame Door” in a completely un-French way. This is an advantage, especially in narrow cities, because it is often impossible to open the rear doors after parking.

The Kangoo and its brother Express are on two new, different platforms and will continue to be built in France and Morocco. It remains at a compact 4.40 meters in length, but both offer a cargo volume of 3.3 to 3.7 cubic meters due to their height and the deep loading floor. At the beginning of 2022, the new Kangoo will come in a purely electric version as before, and of course there will again be a Kangoo passenger car with a back seat and window on the sides.

Also in preparation is a Kangoo Maxi with a length of 4.90 meters, which will then have a loading volume of up to 4.9 cubic meters. There are sliding doors for both sides, the Express, which is a bit more simply equipped and even more tailored to commercial use, has to get along without the electric version and the “sesame door”; it only has a manual six-speed gearbox to transmit power to the front wheels, three There is a choice of engines, a 1.3-liter petrol engine with 100 hp and two 1.5-liter diesels with 75 or 95 hp. The best torque values ​​are 200, 220 or 240 Newton meters. Both Renault are allowed to load around 700 kilos.









Renault Kangoo in the driving report





For the Kangoo, whose commercial vehicle variant is nicknamed Rapid, there is a choice of five machines, two 1.3-liter petrol engines with 100 or 130 hp and three diesels with 1.5 liter displacement and 75, 90 or 110 hp. The electric Kangoo has a 75 kW motor (102 PS), the battery stores up to 44 kWh and is 80 percent full on the 75 kW direct current column in three quarters of an hour. With 11 kW on the wallbox, charging takes up to four and a half hours. The range is given as 265 kilometers if the eco mode is used, in which only 55 kW are available. The degree of deceleration when removing the “gas” can be set in three strengths in both driving modes.

Renault is proud of the numerous shelves in the modernized driver’s cab, the added volume is 48 liters or, depending on the equipment, up to 60 liters. The glove box is a drawer that fits a construction worker helmet. A two-meter ladder or similar can be hung in a fold-out bracket in the Kangoo directly under the vehicle ceiling. But the Kangoo (and the Express) also have digital talents. Only an emergency braking system, autonomous driving on level 2, the Crosswind Assistant and Trailer Assist or a permanent rear-view camera, which can also replace the interior mirror, which would make no sense with a full load or with wing doors without windows, are just mentioned.

Renault has built more than four million Kangoo since 1997, and the third generation is set to continue the success story. Prices for the third generation vehicles have not yet been announced. The Express is already on the market in May, the Kangoo can be ordered from June.