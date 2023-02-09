Orders officially open on the Italian market for the new one Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric. For the first time, the family multi-space from the Losanga company makes its debut in a 100% electric variant: a 90 kW/120 HP engine and a 45 kWh battery are hidden under the bodywork, which together guarantee a range of up to 285 km in WLTP mixed cycle. Particular mention for the battery, which has a liquid cooling system and an electrical resistance that allow it to be used in the right temperature range in order to preserve autonomy and reduce recharging time.

There are two Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric trim levels available in our country: Equilibre and Techno. While driving, the driver can choose between three regenerative braking modes: the limited regenerative mode Sailing, and suitable for driving on motorways and fast roads; the regenerative Drive mode by default, which offers greater versatility of use and transmits a pedal sensation similar to that of internal combustion engine vehicles; and the maximum regenerative mode Brake, for use in the mountains or in heavy traffic. We recall that the electric family multispace by Renault is available as standard with a 22 kW AC on-board charger, which allows you to go from 15% to 80% of autonomy in 2 hours and 40 minutes on wallboxes or 11 kW AC columns and in 1 hour and 30 minutes on wallboxes or 22 kW columns, and with 80 kW DC on-board charger which allows you to recover 170 km of autonomy in 27 minutes.

We close with the price list. The new Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric is offered in Italy starting from 40,881 euros turnkey in the Equilibre version, the price rising up to 42,480 euros for the Techno version. On both vehicle versions it is possible via the MyRenault smartphone application and the Renault Easy Link multimedia system manage start-up and scheduling of battery recharging, remote monitoring of charging status, start-up and scheduling of passenger compartment thermal conditioning, search for recharging points along the route and calculation of accessible destinations with remaining range.