After presenting the new generation of the van Kangoo, Renault reveal the version electricnamed E-TECH Electric. Among the technical innovations there is one larger 45 kWh lithium batterywhich allows an autonomy of up to 300 km in WLTP and goes to feed a electric motor from 90 kWthat is to say 120hp.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric, characteristics

The new Kangoo E-TECH Electric is equipped with an electric motor from 90kW (120hp) and a pair of 245Nm available immediately.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric

The Eco Modewhich limits the vehicle’s power and maximum speed, optimizes range and is preferably used with the vehicle lightly loaded.

Driving the electric van you can also choose between three modes regenerative braking:

Sailing (warning light B1): limited regenerative mode, suitable for driving on motorways and fast roads.

limited regenerative mode, suitable for driving on motorways and fast roads. Drive (B2): regenerative mode by default, for versatile use, with a pedal sensation similar to that of internal combustion engine vehicles.

regenerative mode by default, for versatile use, with a pedal sensation similar to that of internal combustion engine vehicles. Brake (B3): maximum regenerative mode, to be used in traffic and in the mountains.

On the new Kangoo E-TECH Electric, the hydraulic braking classical is completed by a system ARBS extension (Adaptative Regenerative Brake System), which maximizes the energy recovered regardless of the braking mode chosen.

The various combinations of modes of traction/braking offer the driver the possibility to choose between 6 different driving mode to optimize comfort and range according to use and traffic conditions.

Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech Electric being recharged

Information on the selected driving mode, electric power management and driving assistance devices is displayed on the dashboard with a 100% digital and fully customizable 10” color display, available as an option.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric electric van, autonomy

Thanks to the new lithium battery with a capacity of 45 kWh 100% usable, the new Kangoo E-TECH Electric is characterized by an autonomy up to to 300 km in WLTP cycle. The battery, located under the floor of the vehicle, does not affect the usable volume of the loading area.

To guarantee the best autonomy in any season, it has air conditioning regulated by heat pump. Associated with a 22kW battery chargerthis allows the heat from the outside air to be recovered to heat the passenger compartment, without resorting to a electrical resistance which consumes energy.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric AC/DC charging socket

The performance of the heat pump is optimal when the outside temperature goes from -15°C to +15°Ca range that corresponds to that of cold seasons of most European countries.

Charging times for the new electric Renault Kangoo

For Reload the battery of the new electric Kangoo there are 2 types of chargers. Standard equipment includes a battery charger 11 kW three-phase ACsuitable for charging at home or at work and one AC 22 kW three-phasefor accelerated charging in city centres.

Optionally with the 22 kW AC charger, a charger is also available DC direct current from 80 kW which allows you to recover 170 km range (in WLTP mixed cycle) in 30 minutes at fast charging points. If connected to a public column from 11 kWthe battery recharges from 15 to 80% within 2 hours and 40 minutesand in less than 6 hours on a Wallbox from 7.4 kW (from 15 to 100%).

Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric infotainment display

With the 22kW battery chargerthe battery has a system of liquid cooling it’s a electrical resistance which allow it to be used in the right temperature range, in order to preserve autonomy and reduce recharging time.

Finally, with the smartphone app MyRenault and the multimedia system Renault EasyLink it is possible to program and monitor recharging, manage the thermal pre-conditioning of the passenger compartment, search for recharging points along the route and calculate the accessible destinations with the remaining range.

Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric, load capacity

The new Kangoo E-TECH Electric offers the innovations and equipment of the thermal versionas well as the load capacity is the same.

Therefore the electric van in the configuration Van predicts 3.9m3 of cargo volume (4.9m3 in the long version, available at a later time), 600 kg payload (800 kg in the long version) e 1,500kg towing capacity.

Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric can count on 3.9 m3 of cargo volume

Furthermore the ingenious “Open Sesame by Renault” offers the best side opening of the market with 1.45 m. Finally, inside we find the innovative retractable luggage rack “Easy Inside Rack”.

Price Renault Kangoo E-TECH Electric

The new Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric can be ordered from July 2022 only in L1 version, starting from 30,100 euros (excluding VAT). L2 and crew cab versions will be available later. The version passengers instead it is offered in versions Authentic, Equilibre And Techno.

The price of the Kangoo E-TECH Electric passenger version is 40,881 eurosfor the set up Balance. You go up to 42,480 euros for the Techno top of the range. Kangoo E-Tech is available as standard with an on-board charger of 22kW AC and with c80 kW DC on-board charger (direct current) that allows you to recover 170km range (WLTP mixed cycle) in 27 minutes.

Renault Kangoo is assembled at the Maubeuge plant in France

The Kangoo is produced at the plant in Maubeuge in France, together with commercial vehicles Mercedes-Benz Citan And Nissan Townstar. The electric motor and battery charger, on the other hand, are made in the Renault plant in Cléonin Normandy.

EQUIPMENT MOTOR PRICE start EV 45 11kW €30,100 (excluding VAT) start EV 45 11 kW with Open Sesame €30,900 (excluding VAT) start EV45 22kW €30,500 (excluding VAT) start EV 45 22 kW with Open Sesame €31,300 (excluding VAT) Advance EV45 22kW €32,300 (excluding VAT) Advance EV 45 22 kW with Open Sesame €33,100 (excluding VAT) Balance EV 45 DC 80 kW €40,881 Techno EV 45 DC 80 kW €42,480 Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric price list

Photo Renault Kangoo E-TECH Electric

Video where the Renault Kangoo van is built

Maubeuge Factory, where the Renault Kangoo, Mercedes-Benz Citan and Nissan Townstar vans are assembled

👉 New Renault Kangoo Van petrol and diesel

👉 New Renault Kangoo features and prices

