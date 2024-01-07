Also for Renault it's time to take stock. The Losanga car manufacturer closed 2023 in an extremely positive manner as regards the Italian market: growth was evident both in terms of volumes what about quote in fact, with 80,963 cars registered, +36% compared to the previous year, and a share of 5.2%, up 0.6% compared to the whole of 2022.

Private channel

Renault's strategy, which places safety at the center of every operation, therefore proves to be successful search for value. Translated, the desire of the Losanga is to concentrate the sales in the most profitable channels. And the numbers prove it: in the whole of last year the French brand marketed 57,977 cars at private customers, 24% more than the previous year, reporting a growing market share that reaches 6.6%. Within this channel, the electric range stood out in terms of number of registrations, 2,907, and market share, 9.2%.

E-TECH models

As for the individual models, Megane E-TECH Electric e Twingo E-TECH Electric were placed in the top ten of the vehicles best sold to private individuals among cars, with 1,420 and 1,345 units respectively and a market share of 4.5% and 4.3%. Not only that: the Losanga car manufacturer also continues its offensive in the segments C and D: in the first the growth was 1.1% compared to 2022, in the second the Rafale is expected to debut in 2024 to attack the competition.

Double offensive in 2024

“I am very satisfied with how we approached and closed 2023, achieving significant growth both in terms of volumes and market share. Furthermore, in line with the strategic axes of the Renaulution plan, we are recording a progression in sales in the most profitable channels, we remain on the podium of the green marketrealizing with our E-TECH range more than 40% of our sales, and we successfully continue the offensive in the C segment – commented Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia – In 2024 we will continue in this direction, with the launch of many new products including Scenic E-TECH Electric, Rafale and R5 E-TECH Electric which will strengthen the brand's positioning on the value-creating axes.”