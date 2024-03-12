Group Renault Italia continues to lead the change towards more sustainable mobility, committing itself not only to the production of ecological vehicles

but also in the implementation of innovative solutions to promote the use of shared vehicles. Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia, declares: “We are aware of our role in promoting the transition towards a greener future, and we intend to do so starting from our employees, who are our first ambassadors of the new mobility”.

One of the most recent initiatives is the collaboration with Cooltra, leading company in the sharing and renting sector of two-wheeled vehicles. Thanks to this partnership, Groupe Renault Italia employees will have access to 10 fully electric scooters for their daily home-work trips, experiencing the advantages of electric and becoming spokespersons for the mobility of the future.

This initiative comes alongside the free 100% electric corporate car sharing service, Mobilize Share, launched in 2022, which has seen great success among the Group's collaborators. With a fleet of fully electric cars, Renault Italia has recorded over 32,000 km traveled and more than 600 bookings of sharing vehicles.

“This new project is online with our commitment to improving the quality of life of our collaborators”, says Fusilli. “Facilitating their travel to work means having happier and more motivated collaborators. And that's what we want.”

But the commitment of Renault Italia for the environment goes beyond promoting sustainable mobility among employees. The company is also reducing its carbon footprint within its industrial and commercial sites, with initiatives such as the installation of photovoltaic systems. A tangible example is the photovoltaic system installed on 3 of the 5 Renault Group buildings in Italy, which contributes to reducing the use of traditional energy and promoting renewable sources.

Renault Italia confirms itself a pioneer in sustainable mobility in Europe, with a clear vision and a concrete commitment towards a greener and more responsible future