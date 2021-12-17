Improving the quality of life through a series of initiatives in the area. Renault Italy and Sport and Health join forces starting from a solid community of intentions: on the one hand the Losanga and its ambition to achieve emissions neutrality by 2040 through the development of an electric and electrified range, on the other hand the public company that aims to improve well-being and people’s health through projects that promote innovation in sport. A 360 ° sustainability therefore that is able to improve the environment and life. On the occasion, the new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric was also unveiled, the first pillar of the Renaulution strategy presented by Luca de Meo last January.

“This partnership is another piece of what I would define as the Italian“ nouvelle vague ”of our brand – stated Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia – It is a beautiful alliance in which we and Sport and Health have put together our strengths, our values, our common vision of the future, to offer quality time to people: “Time for Quality Life. Time spent in sports or time spent traveling, for example aboard the New Mégane E-Tech Electric, which we are pleased to present today as a national preview, the GTI of electric cars for unparalleled driving pleasure and unique sensations that offers”.

The partnership between Renault and Sport and Health provides for many joint communication activities, which will be launched starting from 2022, also through the involvement of the entire Renault dealer network in Italy, starting with a roadshow that will see the brand of the lozenge together to Sport & Salute in about 100 stages along the whole boot. All the initiatives that will be put in place for the promotion of sport on the one hand, and the awareness of electric mobility on the other, also through test drives organized to bring the public ever closer to electric vehicles, will also be communicated to everyone. official social media channels of Renault Italia. In addition, Renault will make a fleet of cars from the Renault E-TECH range available to Sport & Salute and numerous opportunities for synergy will be created with the Amateur Sports Associations throughout Italy. “Improving people’s quality of life, their well-being and their health, is a priority for us – explained Vito Cozzoli, CEO of Sport and Health – It is a creed, a philosophy that has points of contact with Renault’s vision, and that makes this partnership possible, also of values. Sport e Salute has always been at the forefront of implementing sustainable projects that promote sport innovation. “