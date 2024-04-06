In addition to the Scenics, Captur and Clio, Renault is working on a line of cool retro cars, such as the Renault 4, 5 and Twingo. In our opinion, the new Espace should have been part of that second list as a cool family van, but unfortunately Renault turned it into an SUV. Too bad, but fortunately this can change in the future. And a new electric platform opens the door for a new MPV.

Olivier Brosse is ultimately responsible for the Ampr Medium platform. This is the basis that the new Scenic and Megane use. Turning the Espace into an MPV is “something we are considering,” says Brosse. “Technically I think it is possible, but then we have to see whether an MPV would be accepted by European customers,” Brosse told Coach. So: if we show that we all want to go on holiday with a family van, the Espace MPV can come back.

Everything is possible with the Renault platform

Brosse continues: 'Electric car platforms have a number of advantages that allow us to optimize the internal package. From a design point of view, they give you a lot of freedom.” If everything is possible in terms of styling, why not a successor to the RS 01? Or the Espace F1? Or how about a retro MPV that looks like the first generation Espace?

The Dutchman Laurens van den Acker can lay an egg on this. He is Renault's design boss. He told the same British medium that Renault boss Luca de Meo finds the return of classic designs 'irresistible'. In the difficult times we live in, Van den Acker wants to build cars that are reminiscent of good times. We would like to see a Renault 8 Gordini and Clio Williams.