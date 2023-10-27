We don’t know where you stand in the competition, but we are quite open to a modern Clio V6. And we can live with the fact that they have to borrow the V6 engine from the Alpine F1 team because they have no other six-cylinders. It wouldn’t be the first time they used an F1 engine for a fun project. Or else they borrow a V6 from their friend Nissan. Well, a new Clio V6 isn’t going to happen anytime soon, so you’ll have to make do with an almost new one.

This Renault Clio V6 with only 8,110 kilometers on the odometer is currently for sale in Vianen. This is a facelift copy, also called the Phase II by intimates. The first owner bought it in Italy in 2003, but he clearly did not drive from Palermo to Venice often. Ultimately, the Clio found a new owner in France. With less than 10,000 kilometers on the odometer, the car eventually ended up in Vianen, which was at least as sunny.

What makes the Renault Clio V6 so special?

For those who still don’t understand why we’re making such a fuss about a twenty-year-old Clio that apparently has a 6-volt charger, allow us to explain. The Clio V6 is one of the last truly crazy outbursts from the increasingly well-behaved Renault – after all, they have Alpine for the fun stuff. After the turn of the century, they noticed in France that a six-cylinder could fit in the back of the Clio, and thus one of the coolest hot hatchbacks of all time was born. Yes, that was possible in the past.

A number of things were improved on the ‘Phase 2’: there was slightly more power, plus a longer wheelbase and improved suspension geometry. The power of the Clio V6 is 255 hp and the torque is 300 Nm. Not absurd numbers, but with rear-wheel drive, a fairly short wheelbase and different weight distribution, this cake is clever enough. The 0-100 time should be 5.8 seconds with a top speed of 245 km/h.

How much does this almost new Renault Clio V6 cost?

This almost new Renault Clio V6 is not cheap; Car company Simonis is asking for 96,000 euros for the blue Renault. This makes it the most expensive copy in the Netherlands. For around 50,000 euros you should be able to find one with ten times as many kilometers. The price is due to how rare it is. In terms of production numbers, it is about the same as the Ferrari F40. And then a lot of copies have hopelessly rusted away, folded around a lantern or otherwise cut a few centimeters short.