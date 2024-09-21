Renault Italia has recently inaugurated its new store in Milan first exclusive space “rnlt©”an initiative that represents a significant step towards Renaulution, the strategic plan that guides the car manufacturer towards an innovative and sustainable future. This new point of sale is designed to tell the evolution continues the Renault brand, bringing a concentrate of its essence to the beating heart of the city.

A strategic partnership project

The “rnlt©” project was developed in collaboration with Renault Renordan investor who has represented the Group’s brands in Milan for over fifty years. The choice of location, located in Corso Garibaldi, 73, in the Brera district, known for its lively artistic atmosphere, offers unparalleled visibility and accessibility. This strategic positioning allows urban consumers to immerse themselves in a unique experience, where they can discover Renault’s latest innovations and models.

An immersion in the Renault universe

The store is designed as a real Brand showcasewhere every detail is designed to offer a full immersion in the world of Renault. The modern and compact design creates an environment where technology and passion meet, reflecting the essence of the brand. Inside, visitors can explore a boutique dedicated to “The Originals Renault” merchandising items, offering a range of products, including model cars, clothing and accessories, perfect for every fan. In addition to the sale of vehicles, the new space offers a series of complete sales and after-sales services, including test drives, vehicle delivery, maintenance and repairs. The presence of services such as car jockeying adds further value to the customer experience, making “rnlt©” a point of reference for those who want an innovative approach to car purchasing.

Renault R5 and the first “rnlt©”

The event for the opening of “rnlt©” Milan saw the iconic and disruptive R5 as the protagonist, ready to parade shortly on the Italian streets. In fact, the exclusive collaboration established by Renault for R5 with GCDwhich season after season, thanks to increasingly disruptive collections and capsules, has gathered around itself a large pop community of celebrities and international icons who recognize themselves in its free and inclusive universe. In this sense, R5 was an exceptional partner of the show FW 25 GCDS powered by the energy of the Renault 5 E-tech Electric.