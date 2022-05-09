The moment of Renault’s final decision on the future of AvtoVAZ. He was the CEO of the French group Luca de Meo to point out that a decision regarding the Russian carmaker would be made by the end of this week, stating that negotiations are still ongoing. The speech of the number one of the Losanga at the FT Future of the Car 2022 then highlighted how Renault is willing to think about a solution that does not frustrate the efforts made over the years: “The negotiations are still ongoing – said de Meo – “But we also know that we have been working for 10 years investing a lot of money there, so we are also here to protect our assets and what we have done”.

Following the war in Ukraine and the direct involvement of Russia, Losanga had also stopped its activities in the country, among the last companies to operate in this way in the field of international sanctions imposed on the Kremlin. In recent weeks, discussions regarding the car company that controls the Lada brand had intensified, with the Russian government having feared the desire to acquire control of AvtoVAZ by nationalizing the 68% owned by Renault. The remaining 32% is in fact held by the defense conglomerate Rostec, already owned by the state. In recent days, the Moscow government had provocatively claimed that it was ready to hand AvtoVAZ over to the local automobile research institute for the symbolic amount of one ruble. Russia is the Renault Group’s second largest market outside of France. Lada holds over 20% of the market and de Meo had planned to combine the brand with the Romanian brand Dacia to share platforms and development costs.

There Russia represents a strategic market for Renault even if it was de Meo himself who stated that the eventual loss of the Russian company would not affect the investment plans planned for the next few years. “A painful decision will have to be made, – explained the CEO of Renault – It was difficult to leave the country at the end of March but at the moment there are more important issues of corporate profits on the plate. Obviously we have a responsibility to our 45,000 employees in Russia so we are looking for a solution that will allow them to keep a job in the future ”.