Internal discussions continue within the Group Renault to clarify the future of the company in Russia. It took weeks of talks and discussions to then reach the decision to suspend production at the Moscow plant: Luca De Meo, the CEO of the Losanga group, spoke clearly of “very complex situation”Generated by this choice, given that in terms of profits and sales the Russian market is certainly not secondary for Renault. Speaking to his employees, the group’s number one explained that he will make worker safety a top priority.

Recall that, as the automaker with the greatest exposure to Russia globally, Renault has more to lose than many other Western companies, so much so that investors have decided to cancel 40% of their capitalization market in the last month. Talks are currently underway between the banks of the Russian government to decide the future of the factory located in the capital, Moscow, with the final decision expected by the end of next week: the hypothesis of nationalization of the plant, there should in fact be no intention of convincing Losanga to restart its activities at the site and to return to the country, with local authorities who could directly occupy the Moscow factory to use it for their own purposes.

Recently, also the president of France Emmanuel Macron wanted to defend the decision taken by Renault to stop its operations in Russia: the French mayor, in addition to admitting to respect the choice of the Losanga group, added that it is up to the companies themselves to decide whether they want to stay in Russia, in case which their sector had not been affected by sanctions, specifying however that there is a case of reputational risk for all those companies that decide to stay. We recall that the French state owns 15% of the Renault group.