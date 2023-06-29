Thursday, June 29, 2023, 7:05 p.m.



The Renault Group has raised its financial prospects for the full financial year of 2023, as well as for the first half, after the group’s current results are above the initial prospects.

Specifically, as reported by the company this Thursday, it raises its operating margin for the entire 2023 financial year to between 7% and 8%, compared to the previous target of 6% or higher, forecast after the results of the first quarter. For its part, for the first half of the year, the group estimates an operating margin of more than 7%.

Likewise, Renault expects to reach an operating cash-flow by the Automobile of 2,500 million euros or higher for the full year, while the previous forecast stood at 2,000 million. For the first semester, the French group expects an operating cash flow of over 1,500 million euros, including 600 million euros of dividends from its Mobilize Financial Services division.

The upward revision is due, according to the company’s statement, to the continuation of its commercial policy focused on value and the “quality of the sales mix” related to the “success” of the new launches.

The CEO of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, has confirmed that the company has achieved “record levels of results” as a result of a “value” oriented strategy, as well as an “unwavering” commitment, three years later, of the teams in the Renaissance plan.

In this way, de Meo has highlighted that the increase in the financial perspectives is supported by “continuous efforts” to reduce costs and an unprecedented “product offensive” in the Group’s history.

“This product offensive, across all of our brands, has only just begun and will allow the Group to continue to improve results, carrying out a unique transformation to become a next-generation automotive company,” de Meo stressed.

Thus, the group has announced that it will publish its semi-annual results on July 27, 2023.