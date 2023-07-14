The combustion engine dead? Not yet, according to a senior figure from Renault.

Like it or not, the era of the internal combustion engine is slowly but surely coming to an end. Just a little while and it will be a relic from the past. Although… it may take a while before the combustion engine really disappears from the scene.

So says Jean-Dominique Senard. ‘Who is that?’ you may ask. Well, he’s a big shot Renault, the chairman of the Board of Directors to be precise. Opposite the French La Tribune he shares his vision of the future of the internal combustion engine.

According to Senard, the internal combustion engine will continue to exist for at least seventy years, globally. With a bit of luck (or bad luck) there will still be cars driving around in the year 3000 with an old-fashioned combustion engine.

The crux is, of course, in the word ‘worldwide’. The EU can ban the sale of combustion engines from 2030, but the world is bigger than Europe. We still have some way to go before all corners of the world drive electrically.

Senard therefore sees a lot of potential in alternative fuels. Although Renault is of course making the switch to electric, they also want to invest in biofuel. This allows them to serve other markets, where EVs are even less of a thing.

The problem now is that synthetic fuels are very expensive (even more expensive than petrol). However, that is a matter of time according to the Renault honcho. He expects prices to drop to €1 to €1.50 per litre. And it could be that time in four, five or six years.

It is often thought that cars with a combustion engine will soon be a toy for the rich on earth, but Senard sees it differently. According to his predictions, it will be even cheaper than it is now. Something tells us this is too good to be true…

Source: La Tribune

