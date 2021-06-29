As of July 1, 2021, Josep Maria Recasens the former Seat manager joins the Renault Group how Strategy and Business Development Director replacing Laurent Rossi, appointed Alpine CEO in January 2021.

Josep Maria Recasens, who will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, will be a member of the Corporate Management Committee (CMC).

Who is Josep Maria Recasens, new Renault manager

Josep Maria Recasens obtained, in 2000, the engineering degree with a specialization in industrial organization from the University of Girona, in Spain. It also holds a Master in Automotive Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) and an MBA from the ESADE business school. Josep Maria Recasens began his career in 2002 when he joined the car manufacturer Seat SA.

Josep Maria Recasens is the new Strategy and Business Development Director of the Renault Group

Later, he held various functions in the company, in the sectors R&D, product plan and management of international projects such as when, for example, he directed the project Seat Ateca from 2012 to 2016.

In 2017, he was appointed Director of Strategy and Secretary General of SEAT SA. In 2020, he assumed the position of Director of Strategy, Secretary General and Director of Public Affairs of SEAT SA Since 2020, Josep Maria Recasens has also managed the plan Future Fast Forward of Seat SA, whose ambitious goal is to transform the automotive sector as a whole in Spain, reorienting its value chain towardselectrification.

