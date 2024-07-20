Renault Group sales take off in Europe. In the first half of 2024 the French giant continues to record an increase in global sales (+1.9%), reaching 1,154,700 vehicles sold and confirming its third place in the Old Continent: 6.7% increase in volumes, with 847,623 units, on a market growing by 5.5%.

Renault

The brand Renault outperformed the market: 535,238 vehicles sold, an increase of 8.2%in a market growing by 5.5%, third brand in Europe and first in France (passenger cars + commercial vehicles). The growth of passenger cars was driven in particular by the excellent performance of E-Tech Full Hybrid engines (+45% compared to the first half of 2023). On the commercial vehicles market, Renault is once again the leader with 171,202 units sold (+19.2% compared to the first half of 2023).

Dacha

Dacha recorded a Sales increase of 4.0% compared to the first half of 2023with 309,816 units, and confirms its position in the Top 10 of the best-selling brands in Europe. Sandero is the best-selling car in all channels.

Alpine

Alpine recorded a First half of 2024 up 47.7% (compared to the first half of 2023), with 2,569 registrations, thanks to the success of the range expanded by the A110 R Turini.

Four Group cars in the Top 10

The commercial strategy focused on mixes and value-creating channels is proving to be valid: the share of the Group’s sales to private individuals in the five main European countries – France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom – represents almost 62% of sales, that is, over 20 points more than the market average. Four vehicles from the Group – Sandero, Duster, Clio, Captur – are positioned in the Top 10 of private sales in Europe; In the C and higher segments, particularly C-SUV and D-SUV (+10%), the Renault brand is accelerating, driven in particular by Austral and Espace, whose high-end versions are very successful. The share of electrified vehicles represents 29.6% of the Group’s sales in Europe (+4.3 points compared to the first half of 2023). This performance is due in particular to the success of hybrid engines, whose sales are growing strongly (+59.6% compared to the first half of 2023).