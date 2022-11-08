Renault-Google launch “Software Defined Vehicle”

A agreement which will bring together the “best of the automotive world And digital”, To allow“ the provision of new on-demand services ”and continuous updates to the car, based on the Android operating system and technology Google Cloud: on the day of Capital Market Day of the French group, Renault and the tech giant Google announced the expansion of their partnership which began in 2018. The two giants have launched “Software Defined Vehicle “ a project that will see the arrival of new systems on-board and off-board dedicated to SDV, with the aim of expanding the synergies and use cases linked to the group’s “Move to Cloud” strategy.

This collaboration on the cloud computing, started in 2018, is accelerating today with the creation of a Digital Twin, a virtual twin of the vehicle that will be equipped with the most advanced Artificial intelligence (AI), for an easier and continuous integration of new services in the vehicle and the creation of new applications on board (In-Car Services) and off-board. The finally, the group will migrate the entire operating model to the cloud to achieve greater agility, better performance and greater profitability.

“There complexity of electronic architecture in automobiles is growing exponentially, driven by the sophistication of the features and services that customers expect. Equipped with a shared IT platform, continuous over-the-air updates and simplified access to car data, the SDV approach developed in collaboration with Google will transform our vehicles to help us meet future customer needs. This will increase residual value and after-sales loyalty, which are two key factors in our financial performance, and will help Renault launch our portfolio of new services, “he said. Luca De MeoCEO of Renault.

“Finally, the our strategic partnership with Google will enable us to accelerate our transformation end-to-end digital, from the design of the car to its market launch, passing through production, and ultimately to bring added value to our customers. With Google we go beyond simple collaboration: a software champion and a mobility champion join forces to create revolutionary technologies ”, continued De Meo.

“Our collaboration with Renault Group has improved comfort, safety and connectivity on the road. Today’s announcement will help accelerate Renault Group’s digital transformation by combining our cloud, AI and Android expertise to deliver a highly personalized, secure experience that meets evolving customer expectations, ”he said. Sundar PichaiCEO of Google and Alphabet.

