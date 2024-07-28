Renault says goodbye

This is not a bolt from the blue because the news has been circulating among industry insiders for a few days now, but the announcement of farewell – now almost certain – of Renault from F1 as an engine supplierconfirmed by outgoing Alpine team principal Bruno Famin for the 2026 season, has obviously had an immediate impact on the Circus.

The first to express their opinion on this news were Famin’s team principal colleagues, who were present at his press conference in Spa. Particularly significant on the subject are the words pronounced by the number one on the Ferrari pit wall, Fred Vasseurwho knows the Renault environment well having worked as team principal of the Losanga in F1 during the 2016 season.

The reaction of Vasseur and colleagues

“Goodbye Renault? My thoughts are with the people. I started with them and I am very attached to them. It’s a shame”said Vasseur. The departure of a manufacturer is always bad news for any motorsport and this announcement is no different, despite Audi already being confirmed to join in 2026.

“Renault’s departure is not good news. Fortunately, it comes at a time when there are several manufacturers in F1,” Racing Bulls team principal confirmed Laurent Mekiesex Ferrari. “Renault’s departure does not depend on the 2026 regulations, which I think are very attractive, as demonstrated by Audi’s commitment”declared Alessandro Alunni Bravi, team representative of Sauber.