The new project entirely dedicated to the younger generations launched by Renaultas part of the partnership with Roland Garros 2022. An initiative that led as a first concrete result to the construction of three playgrounds inaugurated in Lyon, Grigny and Marseille, in France: not a simple symbolic gesture, given that the company della Losanga wants to make a long-term difference with redeveloped playgrounds designed to last and resist over time thanks to the intervention of artists and the choice of eco-responsible materials.

The mode chosen by Renault for is curious and innovative raise funds intended for the realization of this project. On the occasion of the 2022 edition of the Roland-Garros Tournament, in fact, every time a serve ball hits the net before falling into the opponent’s field, the Losanga club has enriched the prize money for the redevelopment of the fields by 100 euros in disadvantaged neighborhoods: a total of 161,400 euros were thus collected, which the French brand increased to 235,000 euros as the budget needed to carry out the first three projects. First? Yes, because Renault has already made it known that starting from next year it will intend to extend this social initiative not only in France, but also in other European countries. What these European countries will be, however, has not yet been detailed.

“The ‘Give Me 5’ project expresses our will to continue being a brand popular and close to customers – commented Arnaud Belloni, Global Marketing Director of the Renault brand – We made some commitments when we announced our partnership with Roland-Garros and we are proud to make them happen in the first year. Giving access to tennis to as many people as possible is a major challenge for our partnership. essentially based on the sustainable mobility and social responsibility. But it’s just the beginning, there will be more surprises next year ”.