Renault and Geely have created one new joint venture equal share, therefore with a corresponding share of 50%, which will deal with the development of the next generation of internal combustion, hybrid and low-emission powertrains. He will then join the Losanga group and the French one aramcowhich signed a letter of intent with the two companies on March 2 and in this sense plans to make a strategic investment in the new company.

De Meo speaks

“Faced with today’s automotive industry challenges, no one can claim to have all the solutions. To deliver breakthrough innovations, we need to join forces and skills – commented Luca De Meo, CEO of the Renault Group – In the race to decarbonise the automotive industry, there is no time to lose. We have to think and act differently. Today, we are proud to join forces with those of a large company like Geely to create a new player, capable of taking up the challenge, turning the tables and paving the way for internal combustion engines with very low emissions. I would like to thank Eric Li Shufu for the trust: now we are ready to move forward”.

The details

According to the first details released by Renault, the new joint venture will include 17 mechanical plants of engines and transmissionsas well as 5 R&D centres, based on 3 continents and 19,000 employees, as part of an autonomous organization structured to provide solutions to multiple manufacturers, with an attractive business model open to new partners: the goal will be to produce until five million transmissions and internal combustion engines per yearhybrids and plug-in hybrids, and supply a complete range of state-of-the-art powertrains to multiple manufacturers around the world.

Geely approves

“We are delighted to embark on this adventure to become a world leader in hybrid technologies, providing low emission solutions to automotive manufacturers around the world – added Eric Li, President of the Geely Group – We look forward to working with Luca de Meo and his team. With this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to leverage our technology expertise and Group-wide brand portfolio to lead the way for more sustainable development and value creation, thus improving the customer experience”.