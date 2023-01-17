Aramco is ready to take a significant stake in the project horsethe joint venture of Renault and Geely which will deal with the development of hybrid engines and internal combustion engines. The Saudi Arabian oil giant has long been listed as one of the possible investors in the new company presented by Losanga, with the French carmaker itself saying it was looking for partners who could support the development project carried out with the automotive group Chinese.

According to the first projections provided by the Boulogne Billancourt, the Horse project will have an initial annual turnover of 15 billion euros. an annual production of five million thrusters for eight customers, including Nissan and Volvo. The company will have 17 plants worldwide and approximately 19,000 employees supplying 130 countries worldwide. The main objective will be to provide a large-scale response to the need for traditional diesel and petrol-powered engines, focusing on markets such as Latin America, India, South Korea and North Africa which will continue to focus on ICEs. According to Reuters, the Horse project is already working on developing a new four-cylinder engine that works as a charger for an electric drive system. A similar system to the one Nissan is using with its recently launched e-Power technology on its new models.

There are no official confirmations yet Aramco’s investment in Horse but according to the news agency the Saudi company could acquire a stake of up to 20%, leaving Renault and Geely with 40% each. Aramco will also serve as a development partner as Renault and Geely work to launch next-generation ICE powertrains with improved efficiency, and the three companies will also embark on a joint research into synthetic fuel and hydrogen technologies.