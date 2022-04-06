The world of mobility continues to evolve and the role of cars is also changing with the passage of time. More and more people are abandoning the cult of car ownership, to embrace the idea of ​​using the car: at the center of this vision is the shared mobility, where the car is used simply as a means of transport available to several motorists who use it for the time strictly necessary before changing hands. The convergence of new technologies, the rise of the internet, the openings to digital payments, the evolution of geolocation through Gps, the search for greater flexibility, the request for personalization: all factors who one after the other have favored this vision.

One of the most active car manufacturers in this regard is Renault, which recently gave birth to the new Mobilize brand, one of the group’s four business units that will have the task of driving change. As reported in today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera, over the years Mobilize will generate sustainable and compact vehicles, including one that will be released in 2023 and which will be called Duo: it will be made up of 50% recyclable materials, it will be connected to smartphone and can rely on smart charging. “We will go from being an automotive company that works with technology to being a technology company that works with cars“said Luca De Meo, the CEO of the Renault Group.

But the mobility revolution is causing even two and three-wheeled vehicles to carve out a certain type of space in the world panorama: the use of individual vehicles such as electric bicycles, electric scooters and scooters has steadily increased in the last period, to the delight of companies in the sector. How Helbizwhose CEO of the EMEA division Matteo Mammì explains: “Today we can say that we are one of the few global operators to offer e-moped scooters, e-bikes and mopeds. In the United States we are carrying out the project of an electric city-car, a unique intermodality “. Finally, there is also the group Koellikerwhich recently signed an agreement with the Chinese manufacturer Wuzheng to introduce in Italy a three-wheeled commercial vehicle, called 3MX, designed for operations in the agricultural, construction and urban sectors, with a maximum load of one ton and with an autonomy of up to 180 km.