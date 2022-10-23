The 2022 Paris Motor Show was an opportunity to see all the most important innovations of the brand Renault who participated in the Mondial de l’Auto playing at home with a series of concept cars and road cars that show all the ambitions of Losanga to be the leader of electric mobility in the present but above all in the future. A concept also reaffirmed by Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia during the exclusive interview released on the opening day of the Parisian event. From the future Renault 5 to the Megane E-Tech Electric to Austral’s hybrid, here are his words for FormulaPassion.

You showed the Renault 4Ever Trophy at the Paris Motor Show, a modern reinterpretation of a great icon.

“We have behind me a concept car that is not just a concept, because it is a reinterpretation of the 4 so it is the vision that Renault has for relaunching this model. The top is very similar to the one that will be launched in 2025 and it is exactly in our spirit, to originate from our heritage and the R4 is perhaps one of the most iconic cars for us. It sold 8 million units in over 100 markets, it was the machine for the city, for holidays, for outdoor and indoor. We will relaunch it in 2025 and the one you saw at the Paris Motor Show is also a story of an off-road 4 but the production car will be fully electric. Luca (de Meo, ed) has a passion for reviving the great myths of Renault, it was like this for the 5 and it will be with the production car and it will be the same for the R4. We can’t wait to see you on the street. “

A concept car for off-road, one for the track and one for the road, how important is this trio of novelties for you?

“This year in Paris was the Renault Pride show, the pride of showing how attached we are to our roots but how willing we are to reinterpret them in a modern way. The Renault 5 Turbo 3 E is a crazy car, someone called it delusional and we are a little bit crazy. It is a fully electric car, for track drifting, almost like a video game. However, we do not exclude that it will become a reality one day maybe even in the world of rallies if they embrace this type of propulsion. “

Future but also present with Megane E-Tech Electric. What has been its impact on the Italian market?

“This model is truly a success in Italy because we are proud to say that, although the electric market is suffering in our country, we are the first brand in the C segment of full electric. It has received great public appreciation and 2023 will be the year of consolidation. ”

And Austral instead?

“Austral I call it the top of the range in the C segment. It is a truly high-tech model, it has a hybrid engine that is the most efficient in the world, 102 g / km of CO2 emissions and then it has a system of state-of-the-art infotainment. It has hit the heart of the C segment where SUVs are the masters and we have an offer of the highest level and the highest quality. “

Electric mobility is also at the center of corporate plans, with Luca de Meo’s desire to divide the EV business from the endothermic one.

“The project is definitely underway but I prefer both the CEO to outline everything with the conference on November 8th.”

What will be the long-term goals for Italy?

“We want to be the leader in the green segment, therefore electric and electrified. We are already at this moment with a market share of 20%, we are on the podium of the greenest manufacturers on the market and therefore our ambition is precisely this. With Arkana, Austral and Megane E-Tech Electric we really want to regain leadership in the C segment. “