The new season of electrification according to Renault responds to the name of Megane E-Tech Electric, a 100% electric crossover that introduces a new stylistic language but above all a new concept of the car that combines design, technology and sustainability. After making its world premiere at the IAA Mobility in Munich, Renault Megane E-Tech Electric was presented for the first time in Italy at the Foro Italico, on the occasion of the new partnership between the Italian division of Losanga and Sport and Health. To tell us about the characteristics and strengths of the new French electric crossover was Raffaele Fusilli, CEO of Renault Italia.

Orders opened for Megane E-Tech Electric which actually opens the new season of Renault’s electric. What are its peculiarities?

“This car represents a total generational change in Renault design, technology and car culture. It is super technological because it has several extraordinary elements, I am thinking for example of the partnership with Google at the infotainment level that allows you to interact with some of its services without using your smartphone. Renault Megane E-Tech was then born from an electric platform, conceived and designed specifically for this type of traction, with wheels that have been placed at the ends of the platform and a large interior space. To all this, however, we must add the pleasure of driving, with an adrenaline-pumping feeling. From 0 to 100 km / h in just 7.4 seconds which is still an extraordinary performance for this segment. In summary, Megane E-Tech Electric is sensual, technological and innovative. “

You worked on a simple offer, with two versions and three configurations. However, there are several packages that integrate charging and mobility services.

“Yes these elements are fundamental. When we talk about electric we refer to a world in which the customer makes contact with a different dynamic, in which one no longer goes to the distributor to fill up. There is a whole customer journey linked to the identification of charging stations and thanks to the integration of Google we have been able to make this journey extremely efficient for the customer. Once at the charging point, we provide Mobilize Charge Pass to top up at any station in Europe with over 160,000 points available. Then there is the availability for the Wallbox. Then there is the interesting proposal of the ‘Switch’: the customer who needs to make longer trips, in places where there is no possibility of recharging, can change his electric one or two times a year with a thermal for be even calmer. All while continuing his Renault experience. Mobility services therefore become a fundamental, decisive part for the success of this car. “

Will the new Megane join the old one or will it replace it?

“The offers will be kept. The range plan will be developed but at the moment there will be both versions on the list. “

The path of this ‘Nuovelle Vague’ is only at the beginning though. Soon the R5 will also arrive for example.

“That will be an extraordinary moment. I am absolutely in love with that model, it was my first car, a wonderful ‘gunmetal’ Renault 5. With a pop art logic we have reinvented a legend, recovering the 5 of the past and interpreting it as modern, technological and 100% electric. We will do the same with the R4. The Renault 5 will arrive in 2024 while the 4 still later. We are one of those brands that has the possibility of recovering a very, very strong heritage and it is something we like to exploit. “

First the pandemic then the semiconductor crisis, but at the beginning of 2021 de Meo presented an ambitious plan with Renaulution. Will you be able to meet those targets?

“The bad news is that there is a shortage of chips and will probably still be there throughout the first half of 2022. The good news is that despite the semiconductor crisis we have achieved our goals as a group in terms of cost cutting and efficiency. that we had set ourselves a year earlier than expected. We are absolutely on the route that Luca (de Meo, ed) has indicated. “